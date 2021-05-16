close
Sun May 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

'Sweet Tooth': Netflix series to premier on June 4

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021

 Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is one of the executive producers behind  upcoming Netflix series.

DC Comics on Sunday announced the release date of fantasy series "Sweet Tooth".

The trailer for the Netflix series would arrive on Monday before all episodes are dropped on June 4, according to a tweet.

"Are you ready for @SweetTooth ? New trailer arrives tomorrow. All episodes drop June 4 on @netflix," DC Comics said.

The fantasy series is about a boy who's half-human and half-deer. On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, the boy searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. 

