Henry Cavill pens emotional note to curb ‘speculation’ into relationship with Natalie Viscus

Henry Cavill has had enough with the online hate towards his partner Natalie Viscus and recently took to social media to set the record straight with a candid post.

The star took to Instagram with his candid note and wrote, “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

He made it clear that “While I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others.”

He concluded by writing, “I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

