Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for not noticing their ‘very entitled position’

An expert recently came forward with her thoughts regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocritical’ nature.

The claim was made by royal expert Angela Epstein and during her appearance on the Jeremy Vine Show she touched upon the couple’s hypocritical nature.

She was also quoted saying, “Everything that Harry and Meghan do is coming from a good place. They want to make the world better, are they doing it in the right way? Possibly not. Do we entirely give them some kind of credibility for the stance they take? Not entirely sure.”

"The thing is it's all about swapping sides when it suits and is the mighty dollar more powerful than heartfelt policies. I think sometimes with Meghan and Harry they need to just sort of stand back a bit and take a view on the way they're being perceived and the things that they say.”

“They are in a very entitled position, they have moved away from the Royal Family. There is a lot of ill feeling about the way the break up was carried out and this was a marvellous opportunity to say aren't you being a bit hypocritical.”