Longterm pal says Harry, William's bond deteriorated into 'something difficult'

The rift between Harry, William is going to take a lot of time to heal, pal Tom Bradby said

Prince Harry's fallout with his brother William has gotten a lot worse than actually improving, longterm pal Tom Bradby claimed recently.



The rift between the two princes is going to take a lot of time to heal, Bradby said.

“It used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren’t arguing and life was simple,” Bradby told the UK’s The Times on Saturday. "And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half," he added.

Bradby, who famously asked Meghan in 2019 in the ITV documentary if she was OK, added that he felt Harry and William chatting at Prince Philip‘s funeral in April was a good sign.

Royal expert Robert Jobson agreed that Harry and William reuniting was a baby step in the healing of ther fallout.

“I do think they did actually talk, and if there was a rebuilding of their relationship — well, it was a baby step, and that’s fine,” Jobson told Us Weekly after Harry returned home to California.

“Ultimately, Harry was only there to pay his last respects to his grandfather, who was a great man, and whether or not there was a rebuilding between William and Harry … that’s going to show over time.”