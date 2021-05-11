Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite in Montana

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly enjoyed their renewed friendship as they reunited in Montana.

The ex-lovebirds spent the weekend together. Their latest appearance sent tongues wagging as the fans began to speculate about their future.

They were recently seen hanging out together in Los Angeles, just weeks after the music sensation called off her engagement to retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

As per reports, the two celebrities have been spending more time reconnecting with a trip to the Big Sky Resort, close to Yellowstone National Park, where J.Lo was spotted riding in the passenger seat of Affleck's vehicle.

The two, according to a media outlet, flew to Los Angeles together on Sunday, when they shared a ride back to Lopez's Bel-Air home.

Lopez and Affleck, who each have children from previous marriages, have plenty in common these days - they are both single as the Argo star split from actress Ana de Armas in January.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship, but sources insist they are just friends, and have always remained in touch following the cancellation of their 2003 wedding.