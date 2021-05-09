close
Sun May 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 09, 2021
Kate Middleton ‘ruthless survival streak’ analyzed by experts

Experts recently analyzed Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’ and why it makes her ‘well suited’ for royal life.

The claim was brought forward by a source and during their interview with Tatler magazine they claimed, “In the palace, you hear numerous stories of the staff saying so-and-so is a nightmare and behaves badly but you never hear that about Kate.”

“It’s why she is so well suited. She keeps her head down because the prize of being Queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen.”

