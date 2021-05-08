Dua Lipa raises voice in support of Palestinians

Dua Lipa on Saturday joined hashtag #SaveSheikhJarrah as she highlighted the events taking place in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood.



Israeli forces have attacked sit-ins staged by residents of Sheikh Jarrah to support the Palestinian families under threat of forced displacement.

Social media users from around the world have uploaded and shared videos and images about the Israeli attacks, using the hashtag #SaveSheikhJarrah.

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram stories to share a message of support for the people of Palestine.

