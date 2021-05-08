Coldplay shocks ARMYs with BTS collaboration rumors

Coldplay has quite a bit of stir in the BTS community with rumors of a possible collaboration with the South Korean pop stars.

For those unversed, it all began once Chris Martin sat for an interview and gave complete silence over possible BTS collaboration rumors.

Check it out below:

Shortly after it aired the entire fan base blew into a frenzy and many began retweeting the rumor with candid quips and funny anecdotes.

One fan believed, “This is the face of someone hiding a huge secret.”

Whereas others started fanaticizing about the possibility of having Namjoon and Chris co-write lyircs.



