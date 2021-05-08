Hailey Bieber seen leaving LA restaurant in butterscotch blazer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hailey Bieber captured attention as she was spotted leaving popular LA restaurant in blazer ensemble on Friday.
Justin Bieber's sweetheart sported an oversized leather blazer with a nude-colored slipdress underneath.
The May cover star toted the large woven pouch bag in a similar shade as she enjoyed a night date with her hubby Justin Bieber.
She dressed the outfit up with a pair of strappy lace-up sandals by celebrity-approved footwear brand and a pair of medium-sized hoops from her go-to brand Jennifer Fisher.
Hailey wore a gloss-only makeup look and skipped her signature loose waves, opting instead for a '90s-inspired half-up-half-down do.
Justin Bieber kept it casual for their night out, but Hailey obviously still embraced a full look for the occasion.