Sources spill the beans behind Prince Harry’s ongoing therapy work

Prince Harry has come under fire for not helping Meghan Markle receive the help she needed within the royal family especially since he “was in therapy himself.”

The claim was brought forward by Ingrid Seward and in her interview with Page Six she claimed, “He knew what he was doing. I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment.”

“I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there. You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people.”