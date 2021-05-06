Kendall Jenner shares details of 'having very, very bad panic attacks'

Kendall Jenner, who is excited about her upcoming four-part series with Vogue titled 'Open Minded', has admitted that she started having very, very bad panic attacks a few years ago in the preview .

The 25-year-old supermodel shared details about her own battle with anxiety in conversation with several mental heath professionals in a preview for the series, which will explore the 'various causes and effects of low-grade anxiety disorder.'



The reality star revealed: 'Two or three years ago I genuinely started having very, very bad panic attacks. I was having frights in the middle of my sleep, literally felt heart palpitations. I couldn't breathe.'

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty admitted: I was pretty bad.'

Her admission received praise from the LA County Department of Mental Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Curley Bonds.

'The more people that come out and talk about their anxiety, the more the public is aware that this is a real thing,' he told Jenner.



Kendall Jenner noted that the 'cool part' about her series, which premieres its very first episode on Thursday, is that it's 'highlighting different versions of anxiety' for people.