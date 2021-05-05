Lady Gaga 'extremely protective' of her dogs after dognapping incident

Last week, five suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the dognapping incident

Lady Gaga is ecstatic to have her dogs return safely to her. The singer is counting her blessings twice after her dogs got back, surviving a horrific dog-napping incident earlier.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Lady Gaga is just so happy to have her dogs back. They're like kids to her. She is just very cautious right now when it comes to them and extremely protective of them."

Last week, five suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the dognapping incident. The alleged culprits were arrested on grounds of attempted murder and robbery.

As informed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, all five defandants pleaded not guilty.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”