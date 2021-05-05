Kate Middleton 'auditioned' for the role of Prince William's wife before wedding?

William made Kate audition to be sure if she would fit the role of the wife of future monarch

Kate Middleton had to undergo a stringent process of being selected as Prince William's wife before marriage.



Experts believe the Duke of Cambridge made Kate audition to be sure if she would fit the role of the wife of future monarch.

Royal expert Robert Lacey, appearing on ITV's The Day Will and Kate Got Married, explained, "It's been said that William was auditioning Catherine for her future role.

"And I think there's a truth to that. William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well," he added.

William and Kate studied together at the University of St Andrews and spent four years together before the briefly split up in 2007.

The split was initiated by William who started to feel "claustrophobic" and was not ready to settle down, as explained by expert Katie Nicholl.