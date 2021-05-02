close
Sun May 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal ‘mistakes’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021

An expert recently sat down to analyze Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s past royal mistakes and compared them all to Kate Middleton.

The mistakes were broken down by royal expert Russell Myers and during his interview with Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper he claimed, “When you look at the 10-year period, and certainly Kate didn't want to rush into the job and certainly she didn’t, because it's taken her this amount of time to really get to grips with those major issues."

“They were asking questions why they couldn't do this, that and the other and they wanted to do everything very, very instantly and so that’s why they’ve gone their own way. Whereas for William and Kate, it’s always been a marathon and not a sprint."

