Sat May 01, 2021
May 1, 2021

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner shares throwback pictures from her Vegas wedding

Sat, May 01, 2021

Sophie Turner on Saturday shared multiple throwback pictures from her wedding  in Las Vegas.

The "Game of Thrones" star, who  is married to Joe Jonas, is celebrating the second anniversary of their marriage

The couple got married in a surprise wedding in 2019 in Las Vegas two years after their engagement.

"Happy 2 year Vegas wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," she captioned her Insta post.

Their wedding had come just five months after Jonas’ brother Nick wed actress Priyanka Chopra in India.


