Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for constant complaining: ‘Be self-sufficient!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got slammed for constantly complaining about being ‘cut off’ from the lucrative royal coffers.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams during his interview with Express.

There he was quoted saying, "The secret wedding, well it wasn't a real wedding. I was very surprised that Harry implied the reason they had taken the Netflix and Spotify deals were because they had been cut off financially.”

"I always understood that they wished to make their own way financially and I always thought they wanted to be completely self-sufficient and this is part of a media drive. They will be very good at documentaries and the other films they will be making in this deal."