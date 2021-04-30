Michael B. Jordan reflects on Chadwick Boseman's Oscar-worthy performance

'There's no award that's going to have any impact on Chadwick Boseman's legacy,' said Michael Jordan

Michael B. Jordan said no award can ever honour the legacy left behind by Chadwick Boseman enough.



Talking about the late actor's Oscar-worthy performance in Ma Rainey, for which he did not get the prestigious award, Jordan said, "I think looking at that movie and seeing his performance, for me, in hindsight, you're seeing him give his all, his last performance."

The Tom Clancy's Without Remorse actor was speaking during an appearance on The View.

Paying homage to the Black Panther star, he added, "He's immortalized in that way. His legacy is going to carry on forever.

Jordan continued, "The impact that he has that he is going to continue to have on myself and people around the world is going to continue to push that forward. There's no award, there's no win that's going to have any impact on that legacy. His life as a whole is going to represent that."

"And at the end of the day, that's all the control we have," Jordan said. "All the other stuff is for everyone's opinion and to speculate."