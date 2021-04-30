Prince Harry, Meghan 'privately' send anniversary greetings to William and Kate

Harry, Meghan spoke to William and Kate and exchanged pleasantries on the big day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly marked Prince William and Kate Middleton's milestone wedding anniversary by sending them wishes in private.



Us Weekly confirmed that the two couples spoke and exchanged pleasantries on the big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, thanked everyone for their warm wishes and felicitations.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” they wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

Less than two weeks ago, William and Kate reunited with Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

The royals were seen engaging in a conversation as the funeral service ended and as they were walking to the Windsor Castle, Kate stepped back to give the two brothers a private moment to talk amongst themselves.

According to body language expert Elaine Swann, William leaned in toward Harry outside the chapel, which was a “very hopeful [sign] of these two young men.”

