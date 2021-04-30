Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic message amid Tristan Thompson's new scandal with Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian has shared cryptic message about her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid rumours that he has cheated again.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who has been growing close the former NBA star during the pandemic, has reportedly been rocked by claims made by Sydney Chase.



The 23-year-old model , in a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked, opens up about a sexual encounter she had with the basketball star.



She reportedly claimed she had not idea that Tristan was in a relationship and had enjoyed several liaisons with him before cutting him off after finding out about Khloe.

She also alleged that Tristan had tried to make contact with her since calling time on their relationship.

Amid ongoing rumours, the KUWTK beauty has posted a message that seemingly is referencing Tristan straying once again.



She penned: "People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten up someone else's day are the best kind of people."



Khloe Kardashian's fans believe that she is aware of the affair and would surely cope with the situation.