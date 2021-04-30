close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 30, 2021

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic message amid Tristan Thompson's new scandal with Sydney Chase

Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Khloe Kardashian has  shared cryptic message  about her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid rumours that he has cheated again.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who has been growing close the former NBA star during the  pandemic, has reportedly been rocked by claims made by Sydney Chase.

The 23-year-old model , in a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked, opens up  about a sexual encounter she had with the basketball star.

She reportedly claimed she had not idea that Tristan was in a relationship and had enjoyed several liaisons with him before cutting him off after finding out about Khloe.

She also alleged that Tristan had tried to make contact with her since calling time on their relationship.

Amid ongoing rumours, the KUWTK beauty has posted a message that seemingly is referencing Tristan straying once again.

She penned: "People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten up someone else's day are the best kind of people."

Khloe Kardashian's fans believe that she  is aware of   the affair and would surely cope with the situation. 

