Thu Apr 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Kate Middleton, William release unseen footage of George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently released previously unseen footage of their children in commemoration for their 10th wedding anniversary.

The duo released the clip on their official Instagram page Kensington Royal alongside a caption that read, “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C”

Check it out below:


