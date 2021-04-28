Meghan Markle was aware of Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity in US?

Hardly a day goes by when British tabloid and newspaper don't publish articles about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

A latest article discussing Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity in the United States has appeared in UK's Daily Express.

It goes on to discuss as to how Harry's immunity would protect him if Meghan Markle ever begins divorce proceedings.

The article said Harry's diplomatic passport means if Meghan begins any divorce proceedings, the US State Department will suspend them.

It also mentions a tweet by Royal author, Angela Levin, that read, "Very interesting revelation about Harry's diplomatic immunity in the USA. Wonder if Meghan knew this."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married in 2018, have settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

Harry returned to the UK earlier this month to attend the funeral prayer of his grandfather Prince Philip who died at the age of 99.



