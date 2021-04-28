Victoria and David Beckham return to their luxurious Cotswolds home after quitting Miami

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have reportedly moved back to their luxurious UK home after spending four months in Florida.

The celebrity couple, who reportedly left Florida last week, are now enjoying the new lake they have created on the grounds of their luxurious £6million Cotswolds mansion.



The whole family had good time in the US but the UK has always been home for them as they finally returned to their homeland.

The couple left the UK on Christmas Day and took full advantage of the warm Miami weather and relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

According to reports, the couple are back in the UK and focusing on various aspects of their business ventures between the Cotswolds and London.



Victoria and David Beckham's children Romeo, Cruz and Harper have also accompanied their parents to the UK, but their eldest child Brooklyn has reportedly remained in Miami with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.