Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ gets release date

US singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has announced the release date of her new album Happier Than Ever, saying “this is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it”.



Taking to Instagram, the Lovely singer shared her stunning photo and said “MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!”

She further said “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”



The singer also informed fans that her new song will be out on Thursday. “alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!”