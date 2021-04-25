Rita Wilson recalls ‘painful memory’ of facing abuse at the hands of Scott Rudin

Rita Wilson revealed the reaction she got from Rudin after she informed him of her breast cancer diagnosis

American actor and singer Rita Wilson is sharing her unpleasant experience of working with producer Scott Rudin amidst his abuse allegations.

In a story by the New York Times, the Sleepless in Seattle actor, 64, is looking back at her experience working with the 62-year-old disgraced producer for the Broadway play Fish in the Dark.

Wilson revealed the reaction she got from Rudin after she informed him of her breast cancer diagnosis and how he looked for every chance to fire her.

"He complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records, while Anna Shapiro, the director, grew upset about having to find a replacement,” she told the paper.

"A few days later, just before the curtains rose, Ms. Wilson received a call from her agent, saying her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Mr. Rudin's demands," the report by NTY reads, adding on Wilson’s behalf: "The memory still pains her."

"I felt like he was trying to find a way to fire me legally. He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, unvaluable and replaceable,” Wilson said.

Meanwhile, Rick Miramontez, a spokesperson for Rudin told the publication that "his recollection was that Ms. Wilson had wanted to open the show and then leave, but that he and the director had not wanted her to delay treatment.”