Yolanda Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday note for Gigi as she celebrates first birthday Khai

Yolanda Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her 26th birthday with her first baby Khai, family and friends on Friday.



US supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September 2020.

Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi, took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo of her daughter to wish her on special day.

Posting the sweet photo, Yolanda wrote “Happy birthday to you my sweet Angel..... I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given “Proud” a whole other meaning....”

“You are extraordinary!!! Thank you for giving me this greatest gift, I wasn’t sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed. #HappyBirthday #Gigi”.