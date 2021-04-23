Alex Rodriguez got 'tired of pretending' things were okay with Jennifer Lopez

Things got rocky between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez pair during their trip to the Dominican Republic

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez called it quits on their relationship after realising it was not working out.



According to an insider, Rodriguez was tired of pretending things were smooth between him and JLo.

“He loves JLo and always will, but it just wasn’t working,” the insider said, noting that things got rocky between the pair during their March trip to the Dominican Republic leading A-Rod to leave “early.”

A separate source told in March that JLo and A-Rod “did have some problems” before their split. “Jen is jealous and she hates bad press,” the insider said. “Especially cheating rumors on Alex’s part.”



Meanwhile, friends close to the couple have said JLo is leaning on ex Mark Anthony amid split with A-Rod.

The couple announced their breakup in a joint statement.



"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said, adding, "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children."

