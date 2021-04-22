When Eminem and Elton John became friends

The friendship between Eminem and Elton John kicked off in 2001 when the two performed Slim Shady's "Stan" at GRAMMY Awards.

Although Eminem is known for having disputes with everyone in the music industry from Mariah Carey to Machine Gun Kelly to Snoop Dogg, the controversial rapper is also known for his long standing relationship with legendary British artist Elton John.



Commenting on his friendship with Em , Elton had revealed in an interview, "We became friends. We've been amazing friends ever since. He's an amazing guy. [...] I just adore him."



Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, whose lyrics have been criticized for their use of violence, misogyny and homophobia, didn't even know Elton John was gay ahead of meeting the British artist.

Express his views, Eminem had told MTV News, "Of course, I heard of Elton John. "I didn't know he was gay. I didn't know anything about his personal life. I didn't really care. But being that he was gay and he had my back, I think it made a statement in itself saying that he understood