Jennifer Lopez's split with Alex Rodriguez caused over 'trust issues?'

Jennifer Lopez ended her romantic journey with Alex Rodriguez over a string of issues she started having.



Of the issues, the most crucial one was related to A-Rod's cheating scandal.

As revealed by sources, JLo could not move past certain things in the relationship and had trust issues.



"Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter. She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

The friend added that the songstress was the one who initiated the split: “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved.”

“She has been pretty miserable. and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex,” the pal added.

Giving an update on how she has been dealing with the breakup, the friend revealed, “Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry. Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well.”