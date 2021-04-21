BTS’s online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 takes fans by storm

BTS has taken the internet by storm with its brand new online concert BANG BANG CON 2021.

With BANG BANG CON 2021 being BTS’s first official concert since the cancelation of their Map of the Soul world tour, fans managed to make it a raging success with 2.7 million viewers.

The eight hour event included BTS’s 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begin, clips of their 5th Muster fan meeting straight from Busan and 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”concert from Sao Paulo, Brazil.