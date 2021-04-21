Rihanna splashes big cash on buying a property next door to her expensive mansion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singer and beauty tycoon Rihanna keeps on purchasing properties as the music superstar is officially the world's richest female musician.
Recently, the singer has bought an expensive four-bedroom property just next door to her own house that she had purchased for $13.8 million in Beverly Hills.
The 33-year-old star has officially surpassed the industry stalwarts like Beyoncé, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez as the world's wealthiest female musician, according to Forbes.
The Umbrella singer gave out exactly $10 million to buy the house standing next door to the mansion she purchased just three months earlier.
Rihanna co-owns the wildly popular Fenty Beauty brand with LVMH that is an open secret behind her massive wealth explosion. In the apparel industry, her popular Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is reportedly valued at a huge $1 billion.
The family-sized gated property was reportedly built in the 1930s. The four-bedroom home includes 4.5 bathrooms, a gate around the property, and a modest swimming pool with a living space of around 3,500 square feet of living space.
Besides her $23.8 million Beverly Hills compound, Rihanna is in possession of some other luxury properties that include a $6.8 million villa in the Hollywood Hills, a mansion in her native Barbados, and a high-floor flat in L.A.’s Wilshire Corridor. However, a $5.2 million condo unit at Century City’s exclusive The Century condo complex is her main residence.