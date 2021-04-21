Beyonce loves sharing her amazing pics with fans

American music icon Beyonce is no more an elusive artist as she takes fun while sharing updates from her life with her ever-increasing number of fans.

Recently, the 39-year-old music star enjoyed an evening excursion on a yacht in Miami. Just a day before, the Crazy in Love hitmaker shared photos of herself having a date night with her husband Jay-Z. The singer dazzled in a trippy green dress.



Queen Bey looked incredible in a photo of herself smiling while clad in a shimmery metallic wrap top and a matching high-waist skirt with a ruched slit.

It was a custom outfit by swimwear brand Oseree. The mother of three accessorised her shimmery look with loads of diamonds, square sunglasses by Illesteva and a truly timeless red Solo cup.

Beyonce also posed along with friends who enjoyed views of the city from the yacht. In another snap, Queen Bey is seen rocking a face mask, palming a black umbrella.

Just the day before, the Irreplaceable singer shared a number of photos on social media. In the snaps, she can be seen posing in a green sheer mini dress adorned with spaghetti straps and matching gloves.



Beyonce perfected her looks with bright green pumps, a neon lime green clutch and her statement gold multi-hoop earrings.

