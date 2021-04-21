Billie Eilish is in new relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce?

America's emerging singing sensation Billie Eilish has been spotted snuggling with her rumoured actor beau Matthew Tyler Vorce as the two had an outing.



The 19-year-old music sensation was photographed enjoying coffee with Vorce in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend. The pair was given company by the “I Love You” singer’s dog, Shark.

The seven-time Grammy-winner, who is famous for her changing hair colours also, sported a Snoop Dogg hoodie with matching biker shorts. While, 29-year-old Vorcea rocked teal crewneck, ripped jeans and a Liverpool F.C. cap.

Matthew Tyler Vorce has “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” and “Little Monsters” on his acting credentials.

The two were seen snuggling to each other as in one of the photos Billie Eilish can be seen resting her head on Vorce’s shoulder with his hand rested around her shoulder.

The rumour regarding Billie Eilish's new relationship comes after she emerged from her previous relationship with rapper Brandon Q Adams in 2019. The singer mentioned him as Q in her Apple TV+ documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry."

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Billie posted her smiling picture with the caption "things are comingggg".



