Sofia Vergara gets vaccinated against coronavirus

The 'Modern Family' star also urged others to take the COVID-19 vaccine

Leading Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara received her shot of coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.



The Modern Family star urged others to also get vaccincated against the virus in a recent Instagram upload.

Vergara posted a boomerang video, wherein she can be seen getting jabbed by a health worker. In the clip, she wears a biege top with a par of denims, as well as a face mask in lieu of COVID-19 precautions.

"I did it for my family, I did it for my friends that cant do it because of the harsh medical treatments they’re receiving, I did it so that we can all get our lives back. I did it because to me it’s the right thing to do! Who are you doing it for??" Vergara captioned her post.

Earlier, celebrities like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Dolly Parton and others received their shot of coronavirus vaccine.

