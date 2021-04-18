Lizzo urges allies to do intentional acts against racism

American rapper and singer has raised her hands high while carrying the flag of reawakening against racism for her allies to do something practical against the social menace, not just lip service or a social media war.

The 32-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, April 15. In the video, the Truth Hurts hitmaker said tiny gestures such as putting “Black Lives Matter” in your social media is not enough. She also explained what practical steps could people take up to stop the spread of hate and racist tropes.



“Racism isn’t a black-and-white photo or an antiquated idea,” she said.

“It’s a system that is very well alive today and works really well in this country. And I know that’s a tough pill to swallow, so here’s another one. Putting ‘BLM’ in your bio and posting a black square is no longer the bare minimum."



Instead, Lizzo suggested, “You have to do an intentional act of anti-racism every single day. What’s an intentional act of anti-racism? Well, have you donated to bail out a protestor? Have you bought from a Black business? An Asian business? Have you bought from any person of colour today? Have you seen someone getting harassed for the colour of their skin and intentionally went over there and stopped it? Have you educated yourself?”