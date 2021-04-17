Prince Philip's coffin to be carried on Land Rover that he customised 18 years ago

The vehicle 'was designed and custom-made to the duke's specification,' Buckingham Palace said

Prince Philip last wish was for his body to be carried to the Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in a customised Land Rover he designed 18 years ago.



While the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be an intimate affair, many of his desires have been kept in mind, including his coffin being carried in a keenly designed and modified car that pays homage to his service in the Royal Navy.

The vehicle "was designed and custom-made to the duke's specification," Buckingham Palace said.

It was modified with an open-top rear section and painted dark bronze green (per the duke's instructions), which is the same color the British military uses for many of its Land Rovers.



Meanwhile, a statement on the royal family's Instagram page read, "The Duke of Edinburgh was closely involved in the planning of his own funeral. As a result, tomorrow's ceremony will involve a number of unique touches which reflect his life and work.

"Many of the moments choreographed by The Duke demonstrate his lifelong commitment to the Armed Forces," it added.