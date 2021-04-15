Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting married?

Zayn and Gigi Hadid have been in news about heir marriage since they became parents in September last year. But, they seemingly are not in hurry to get married.



Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik aren’t planning on making their family legally binding with a wedding ceremony, as they’re 'happy with the way things are'.



A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the famous showbiz stars 'are not in any rush to get married.'

They told Us Weekly magazine: "Gigi and Zayn feel so blessed. [Khai is] a sweet natured, calm baby.

“Gigi is a wonderful, hands-on mom. She could easily afford to employ a team of nannies but chooses not to. She prefers to do everything herself.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid Michaelson recently sparked speculation that the happy couple had tied the knot after she mistakenly said Zayn – whom she collaborated with for their new track ‘To Begin Again’ – was “married”.

But the 41-year-old star later clarified she had misspoken, explaining: "I don't know, I thought he was married! So spoiler alert – not married! Somebody was in that chat livestream that was dictating everything I said about him and posted it on Twitter.”

Zayn Malik and Gig Hadid - who became first time parents in September when the supermodel gave birth to a baby girl named Khai - are enjoying quality time with their sweet baby girl.

