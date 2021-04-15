Serena Williams excited to be partnering with Amazon for a TV deal

Serena Williams has mesmerised fans with big announcement, saying she is getting her own documentary series on Amazon Prime.

The 39-year-old tennis star's new documentary series is in the works at Amazon Studios, which will follow Serena’s life both on and off the court.



The series, which has not been named yet, is the premiere project in a first-look TV deal Serena signed, in which she will work with the company to create scripted and unscripted television projects.

Serena, in an announcement from the studio, revealed: "I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world."



On the other hand, Jennifer Salke - head of Amazon Studios - lavished praise on the sporting superstar, saying: "one of the most inspiring women of her generation".

She added: “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Serena Williams has lots of material to entertain her fans as she is getting her own Amazon series.