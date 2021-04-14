‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozcivit, wife Fahriye Evcen share glimpse of son Karan’s 2nd birthday

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who portrays lead role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, and his wife Fahriye Evcen Özçivit celebrated second birthday of their son Karan Özçivit and shared glimpse of the celebrations with the fans.



Burak Özçivit aka Osman, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from birthday celebrations with heartfelt wishes.

Burak, his wife Fahriye Evcen Özçivit and son Karan can be seen all smiling in the adorable photos from the birthday bash.

Fahriye Evcen also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same photos.

Fans and friends also dropped sweet birthday wishes in the comment section.