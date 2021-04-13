Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle may never heal royal feud

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might not want to heal their rift any time soon, according to royal expert Katie Nicholls.

Meghan had opened up in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that she and Kate had quarreled just weeks before the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, making her cry.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested the opposite that Meghan was the one to make the Duchess of Cambridge to cry.

Following the interview, Kate was “mortified” that the public was made aware of the incident.

The royal commentator suggested that the pair are unlikely to patch up as the situation is “too deep and raw to heal”.

"From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed," Katie told OK Magazine.

"Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying.

"Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that."