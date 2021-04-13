His music will live on: Snoop Dogg on late rapper DMX

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his close friend DMX who passed away on Friday.

The late Ruff Ryders hitmaker “passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest”, the hospital where the rapper was being treated said in a statement.

Speaking on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna the 49-year-old spoke of his beloved friend Earl Simmons.

"I'd like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God and he was always pushing the right thing,"

"He was always trying to help other people. That leads me to believe that's why God chose this angel to come back home with him."

"He did his time out here," he said.

"He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us."

"But if you listen to him talk and you listen to what he testified ... it's either that R&B or the gospel music that always pushed the message behind DMX."