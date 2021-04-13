GoT's Arya Stark picked by H&M to promote fashion campaign for recycled garments

English actress Maisie Williams has been roped in by famous fashion brand H&M to spearhead its lifestyle campaign aimed at promoting recycled garments.

The fast fashion brand announced on Monday, April 12 that the 23-year-old actress would “help lead a worldwide initiative towards a more sustainable fashion future.”



The fashion brand also teased her new status on its Instagram page also.

In the next Instagram video, Maisie is seen taking up the avatar.



Then, there is a third Instagram video that showcases the actress' avatar with subtitles running at the bottom: "What if we could looop ourselves? Level up and take steps in the right direction."



Maisie Williams, an authoritative environmentalist, has been picked up by H&M to fuel its recycled fashion campaign.



The British actress, who played Arya Stark in the HBO epic medieval fantasy drama series Game of Thrones said, “I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future.”

Meantime, the fashion brand pointed out that their goal is to “drive for change within the fashion industry by encouraging [their] customers and fans to reuse, remake, and recycle unwanted garments.”

H&M will continue unfolding additional initiatives of the campaign throughout 2021.

Maisie Williams told Vogue, "After I was able to sit down with some of the team at H&M and hear more about their concrete goals and what they're planning to do, I realized it wasn't this pipe dream. It's something real that they're dedicated to implementing."