Experts unearth real reason behind Meghan Markle’s royal exit

An expert has finally decided to weigh in and unveil the real reason Meghan Markle chose to leave the royal fold after baby Archie’s birth.

The reported intentions of the former royal were brought to light by royal author Ashley Pearson.

During her interview with Express she shed light on Meghan’s real intentions behind abandoning royal life aand admitted it resided in ‘unglamorous’ nature of royal life.

She was quoted saying, “She had no idea how unglamorous it really is to be a royal and, when she found out she would be a civil servant in a tiara, she was like, ‘no way.’”

Meghan was known to be politically driven prior to joining the Firm, having once described ex-US President Donald Trump as “divisive” and “misogynistic”.