Bafta Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Britain’s big film awards night has taken place at Royal Albert Hall in London. Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman presented the 74th Bafta awards.
British stars Daniel Kaluuya, Bukky Bakray and Sir Anthony Hopkins were among the winners at the star-studded and historic 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.
The winners and nominees weren't at the Royal Albert Hall in person as usual - they appeared virtually. But a host of stars were at the venue to announce the winners.
Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became second ever woman to take home best director.
Emerald Fennell, whose debut promising young woman, won Outstanding British film and Original Screenplay at Britain’s big film awards.
Here is the full list of winners at Sunday night’s Bafta awards, which this year were held virtually and over two nights due to the pandemic.
Best Film
Nomadland (Winner)
The Father
The Mauritanian
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Leading Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
Anthony Hopkins,The Father (Winner)
Riz Ahmed,Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Winner)
Niamh Algar,Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali,Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback,Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe,County Lines
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Barry Keoghan,Calm with Horses
Alan Kim,Minari
Leslie Odom Jr,One Night in Miami...
Clarke Peters,Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci,Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Calm with Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House (Winner)
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round (Winner)
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher (Winner)
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
Soul (Winner)
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Another Round
Mank
Rocks
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father (Winner)
The Dig
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Best Original Score
Soul (Winner)
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Best Cinematography
Nomadland (Winner)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Best Editing
Sound of Metal (Winner)
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7