LAPD nabs suspect who broke into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's home

The man who broke into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's home and stole the G-Wagon has now been arrested

The suspect who had broken into the residence of singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has now been taken into custody.

According to a report by TMZ, the man who broke into their home and stole the Stitches singer’s G-Wagon has now been arrested by Los Angeles Police Department’s officers.

The report claims that the individual was nabbed after the keys to Mendes’s stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV were found on him.

The thief has now been booked for two felonies, grand theft auto and burglary.

Earlier, it was reported by Page Six that the man had trespassed into the couple’s home last month but had escaped after realizing they were home. However, before leaving, the suspect swiped the keys to Mendes’s vehicle.