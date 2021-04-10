Sofia Richie sets pulses racing as she flaunts her curves in a knotted t-shirt with leggings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sofia Richie stunned onlookers as she showed off her killer curves in sizzling outfit as she appeared in Los Angeles to attend Pilates class on Thursday.
The 22-year-old model was looking gorgeous as she donned a tied-up white t-shirt and a pair of skintight grey leggings during her latest outing after going Instagram official with Elliot Grainge.
The daughter of Lionel Richie was carrying a $6,500 Fendi handbag. She also wore sneakers and a white baseball cap with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.
Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend protected her self from the virus as she covered her face with a cloth mask.
Sofia Richie sported a glowing tan and a fresh manicure before hitting the gym. Her latest outing came less than 24 hours after making her romance with beau Elliot Grainge 'Instagram official,' following a string of cozy date nights.