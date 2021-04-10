close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

Sofia Richie sets pulses racing as she flaunts her curves in a knotted t-shirt with leggings

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021

Sofia Richie stunned onlookers as she showed off her killer curves in  sizzling   outfit as she appeared in Los Angeles to attend Pilates class on Thursday.

The 22-year-old model was looking gorgeous as she donned a tied-up white t-shirt and a pair of skintight grey leggings during her latest outing after going Instagram official with Elliot Grainge.

 The daughter of Lionel Richie was  carrying  a $6,500 Fendi handbag. She  also wore sneakers and a white baseball cap with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend protected her self from  the virus as she  covered her face with  a cloth  mask.

Sofia Richie  sported a glowing tan and a fresh manicure before hitting the gym. Her latest outing came less than 24 hours after making her romance with beau Elliot Grainge 'Instagram official,' following a string of cozy date nights.

Latest News

More From Entertainment