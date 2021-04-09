Rapper DMX dies at 50

Days after suffering a heart attack, rapper DMX has died, according to US media on Friday.

The hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street was 50 years old.

The rapper´s longtime lawyer confirmed DMX´s death to AFP, after a statement from his family widely shared on social media said the artist born Earl Simmons died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement read.