Prince Philip’s role in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: ‘Couldn’t have done it’

The royal Prince Philip played in helping Queen Elizabeth run the monarchy is no small feat and given his sudden passing, the Queen reportedly feels ‘lost’ and uneasy.

This claim has been brought forward to Express by a royal correspondent who believes the monarch “could not have done it” without Prince Philip by her side for all of these years.

For those unversed, the prince consort passed at the age of 99 after returning from a month-long hospital visit for heart issues.