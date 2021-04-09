close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2021

Prince Philip’s role in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: ‘Couldn’t have done it’

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 09, 2021

The royal Prince Philip played in helping Queen Elizabeth run the monarchy is no small feat and given his sudden passing, the Queen reportedly feels ‘lost’ and uneasy.

This claim has been brought forward to Express by a royal correspondent who believes the monarch “could not have done it” without Prince Philip by her side for all of these years.

For those unversed, the prince consort passed at the age of 99 after returning from a month-long hospital visit for heart issues.  

