Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, died at age 99, Buckingham Palace confirms

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has passed away, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.



The Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99 years old, was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip had tied the knot with Elizabeth II in 1947, five years before she took on her role as Queen.

He became the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The couple had four children together, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.