COVID-19 patients in hospitals doubled in last four weeks: Punjab health secretary

Citizens wear face masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Pakistan. Photo: PPI

The number of patients in Punjab hospitals has doubled in the last four weeks, with over 8,000 patients admitted to hospitals in just the last few days.



Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Nabeel Awan gave this update while talking about the worsening situation of coronavirus in Punjab on Friday.

He said patient capacity is being increased in hospitals.

The number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is increasing rapidly, Awan shared, adding that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic won't stop.

Awan said the Punjab health department had proposed a complete lockdown to the government. But the government decided not to go for it at this stage, Awan said.

On Friday, Pakistan reported 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 15,229 as the third wave of coronavirus becomes more lethal in the country.

According to National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) official data, about 5,312 new cases emerged in the country with the total tally now recorded at 710,829 as of today.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 243,295 and 6,851 people have died due to the virus.