Salman Khan addresses ‘Radhe’ release following new lockdown rules

Salman Khan recently stepped forward with a number of updates into the expected release date for his new film Radhe.

According to Mid-Day the star was quoted saying, "We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to next Eid.”

“But if it opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks, maintain social distancing, don't go out and don't break any guidelines which the govt has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have Radhe back in theatres this Eid.”



For those unversed, the original release date for the Radhe installment was initially scheduled for May 13th, near Eid day.